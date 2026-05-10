‘Bird BnB’ Workshop In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Promotes Bird Conservation Awareness | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Noted ornithologist Dr Dilip Yardi has stressed the need to create artificial nests, conserve trees and spread awareness about bird conservation in cities.

Dr Yardi was speaking at the ‘Bird BnB’ Artificial Bird Nest Making Workshop organised by the Environmental Research Foundation & Educational Academy in collaboration with Wander & Pause. The workshop received a strong response from nature lovers, children, youngsters and parents in the city.

Dr Yardi said birds begin their breeding season during March and April, but rapid urbanisation and the lack of trees have made nesting difficult for them.

He said artificial nests can provide safe spaces for birds in urban areas and help protect biodiversity and ecological balance.

Dr Yardi also said the design of the artificial nests has been improved over the last three to four years through continuous observation. He explained that the nests are specially designed to prevent larger birds and pigeons from entering them.

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He added that shrinking green spaces in cities have reduced natural habitats for birds, making tree conservation and artificial nesting support more important than ever.

ERFEA volunteers Shravan Parlkar, Lalasahab Chaudhary and Kunal Vibhandik played an important role in organising the workshop successfully.