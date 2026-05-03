Citizen Science Bird Count To Be Held At Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary From May 15 | SHANTANU DAS

Bird enthusiasts, researchers, and nature lovers will come together for a specialised avifauna monitoring exercise at Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary from May 15 to 17, as part of the Phansad Bird Count initiative.

The programme is being organised by Green Works Trust in partnership with SBI Foundation under its CONSERW (Conservation through Sustainable Engagements, Restoration and Wildlife Protection) programme, and in association with the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Thane Wildlife Division.

The three-day event aims to promote long-term scientific monitoring of bird species through active citizen participation. Open to birders of all skill levels, the initiative will involve field-based data collection, species identification sessions, and guided exploration of lesser-known forest trails within the sanctuary.

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Organisers said the Phansad Bird Count is designed to go beyond recreational birdwatching, offering participants an opportunity to contribute to structured conservation science. The exercise will focus on systematic documentation of avifauna to support ongoing biodiversity research and conservation planning.

With limited seats available, interested participants have been encouraged to register in advance.

The initiative highlights the growing role of citizen science in wildlife conservation, bringing together volunteers and experts to “count, conserve, and celebrate” birdlife in one of Maharashtra’s ecologically significant habitats.

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