Bike Funeral Procession Held In Maharashtra To Protest Fuel Shortage & Rising Prices | Sourced

Beed: A symbolic funeral procession of two-wheelers was taken out in Beed on Monday to protest the ongoing shortage of petrol and diesel and the rising cost of fuel and essential commodities.

The protest was led by social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale, chief publicity head of the Beed District Right to Information Activists Federation. The procession began at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and concluded at the District Collectorate.

Protesters carried out the demonstration to highlight the difficulties being faced by citizens due to fuel shortages and inflation. They raised slogans against the central and state governments, including "Ram Naam Satya Hai, Petrol Bada Mehenga Hai," to draw attention to the increasing burden on common people.

A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was submitted through the Beed District Collector. The protesters demanded immediate steps to resolve the fuel shortage and ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel across the state.

In the memorandum, the activists alleged that rising fuel prices and inflation have made daily life difficult for ordinary citizens. They also claimed that the shortage of petrol and diesel has affected transportation as well as the agricultural sector.

According to the protesters, many petrol pumps have displayed "No Stock" boards during the wedding season and summer vacation period, causing inconvenience and uncertainty for motorists.

They further alleged that farmers are facing serious difficulties as several petrol pumps are refusing to provide diesel in cans and containers. This has reportedly disrupted the operation of tractors, water pumps and other agricultural machinery.

The activists said important farming activities such as land preparation, pre-sowing work and irrigation have been affected, leading to financial losses for farmers. They urged the government to intervene immediately and address the shortage.

Several activists participated in the protest, including Shaikh Yunus, Shaikh Mubeen, Sudam Tandale, Shivsharma Shelar, Ramnath Khod, Ashok Yede, Kishkindha Panchal, Sita Dahe, Ramdhan Jamale, Bhimrao Kute, Bajirao Dhakane, Pradeep Ausarmal, Datta Prabhale and Michael Waghmare.