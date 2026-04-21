Big Rail Boost For Pune: Direct Train To Varanasi & North India Approved By Centre | Representative Image

Pune: The Central Government has approved new train services connecting Pune with North India, including the launch of an ‘Amrit Bharat’ train between Hadapsar and Varanasi. The railways have also cleared the proposal to regularise the existing Pune–Jabalpur special train.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said the approvals were granted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after continuous follow-up.

Mohol said a large number of devotees from Pune and nearby areas travel to Kashi, Varanasi and Prayagraj. He had demanded a direct train to improve connectivity for pilgrims. “The Ministry of Railways has responded positively and approved the ‘Amrit Bharat’ train between Hadapsar and Varanasi,” he said.

He added that starting the train from the Hadapsar terminal will reduce the load on Pune Railway Station. It will also provide faster and more direct travel to Varanasi for passengers from the city and surrounding regions.

The minister said the new services will help boost tourism as well as trade and employment. He said the official timetable for both trains will be announced soon, and they will be introduced into regular passenger service ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

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Pune-Jabalpur Special Train To Be Permanent…

In a major relief for passengers, the Pune–Jabalpur special train (02131/02132) will now run as a permanent service. It will be renamed as the Train No. 20161/20162 Pune–Jabalpur Express. With this change, passengers will be able to book tickets up to one year in advance.

Mohol said the demand for better rail connectivity between Pune and North India had been pending for several years. He said the new Amrit Bharat train and the regularisation of the Jabalpur service will meet a long-standing need, especially for those travelling for pilgrimage to Kashi and Prayagraj.

He added that efforts will continue to improve railway facilities and connectivity for passengers from Pune.