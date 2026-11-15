Bharat Taxi Launched In Pune: Amit Shah Promises Zero Commission Charge For Drivers, 32,000 Sarathis Already Registered

Bharat Taxi Launched In Pune, Amit Shah Promises Zero Commission For Drivers | Sourced

Pune: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched Bharat Taxi services in Pune, extending the cooperative-based ride-hailing platform to the city. The service aims to provide an alternative to private taxi aggregators by allowing drivers to retain their entire fare without paying commission on rides. Speaking at the launch event in Talegaon Dabhade, Shah said the platform was created to address the alleged exploitation of drivers by private taxi companies. He said drivers, referred to as 'Sarathis' on the platform, would own and operate the cooperative instead of working merely as service providers.

“For years, several taxi companies exploited our driver brothers and sisters. That is when we conceived the idea of the cooperative Bharat Taxi,” Shah said. He added that the entire fare would be deposited directly into the driver's account without any commission deduction. The Pune launch was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, along with Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol.

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Nearly 32,000 Sarathis Connected In Pune

Sunetra Pawar said nearly 32,000 Sarathis were connected with Bharat Taxi in Pune. She also said the service had become available for travel between Mumbai and Pune.

She described the platform as a cooperative initiative that places drivers at the centre of the business. Unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms, where drivers primarily provide services, Bharat Taxi gives them an opportunity to become members and stakeholders in the cooperative.

Mohol said the platform had recorded at least 10 lakh registered Sarathis and 60 lakh registered customers across the country. He also claimed that around 20,000 rides take place through the service every day. He said the Pune launch was part of the platform's expansion and would strengthen the cooperative movement in the transport sector.

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Special Facility For Women Drivers

Sunetra Pawar said Bharat Taxi has introduced a facility called 'Sarathi Didi' for women drivers. She described the initiative as an important step towards increasing women's participation in the transport sector. She also highlighted the provision of health cover of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for eligible drivers registered on the e-Shram portal.

Pawar said the initiative would provide drivers with greater financial security and help them become self-reliant. Shinde also welcomed the launch, saying the driver-ownership model would ensure that drivers receive the full reward for their hard work. “There is no middleman, no agent, no one. There is no need to pay commission to anyone else,” he said.

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Expansion Planned Across Maharashtra

Shah said Bharat Taxi had already started operations in Mumbai and Nashik and was now being launched in Pune. He also announced plans to extend the service to Nagpur, Kolhapur and Solapur. The platform is based on the cooperative model, under which drivers are called Sarathis and are given a stake in the business. It is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, a multi-state cooperative society.

The Union government formally launched Bharat Taxi nationally on Feb 5, 2026. The platform follows a zero-commission model and a subscription-based membership system for drivers.