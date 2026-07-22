‘Better To Go From Below': Here's Why Pimpri-Chinchwad Commuters Aren't Using Rakshak Chowk Flyover | WATCH

‘Better To Go From Below': Why Aren't Commuters Using Rakshak Chowk Flyover? Viral Video Puts PCMC Project Back In Spotlight | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video showing commuters avoiding the Rakshak Chowk flyover and instead using the road beneath it has gone viral on social media, months after the Rs 22-crore structure was opened to traffic.

The viral clip, reportedly shot during non-peak traffic hours, shows several vehicles continuing on the surface road while only a limited number of motorists use the flyover. The video has reignited debate over the usefulness of the bridge, with many social media users claiming the service road below is faster and more convenient.

‘What Was The Need?’

One user commented on Instagram saying, "But what was the need for that bridge?"

Another wrote, "Just climbing that bridge brings on a negative vibe. It's better to just go from below instead."

Several users claimed they deliberately avoid the flyover because the road underneath is wider, feels safer and experiences less congestion. Others alleged that traffic moves slowly on the flyover during busy hours, defeating its purpose of easing congestion.

About The Flyover…

The Rakshak Chowk flyover, located on the busy Aundh-Ravet BRTS corridor in Pimple Nilakh, was built by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at a cost of around ₹22 crore. It was opened to traffic on May 22, 2026, with the aim of removing the traffic signal at Rakshak Chowk and improving connectivity between Aundh, Pimple Nilakh, Wakad, Ravet and Kiwale.

The flyover was designed to allow through traffic to bypass the busy intersection while local traffic continued to use the road below, reducing delays at one of the city's busiest junctions.

However, the project has remained controversial since its opening. Before it was opened, a safety audit had flagged the flyover's steep gradient, following which PCMC introduced a 30 kmph speed limit, rumble strips, reflective signage and warning boards. Within 24 hours of opening, two accidents were reported, prompting concerns from residents about the slope and visibility.

PCMC Says It's Safe…

Despite the criticism, PCMC has consistently maintained that the flyover is structurally safe and was built to improve traffic flow. Civic officials have urged motorists to follow the prescribed speed limit and traffic rules while using the bridge.

PCMC has not yet responded to the latest social media claims regarding commuters preferring the road beneath the flyover.