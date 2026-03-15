Bendale Women’s College Students Bring Joy Of Learning English To Girls At Jalgaon Observation Home | Sourced

Jalgaon: An atmosphere of enthusiasm and joy prevailed on Saturday at the Girls’ Observation Home in Jalgaon when students from the Department of English at Dr G. D. Bendale Women's College conducted an engaging educational visit as part of their field project.

During the visit, the college students introduced the girls to the basics of the English language through creative and interactive methods. They presented a series of colourful educational posters designed by them, covering practical topics from everyday life. These included daily hygiene habits; basic etiquette and polite behaviour; as well as English names for sports, fruits, spices and other commonly used items.

The students' creative approach enabled the girls to build practical English skills, such as identifying common items and discussing daily habits, fostering confidence in using the language. Engagement and active participation were evident as curiosity and enthusiasm encouraged real English practice.

At the end of the session, the students presented the girls with small tokens of affection, including apples and chocolates. They also gifted copies of the college’s annual magazine, Sharadiya. The educational posters prepared by the students were donated to the observation home so that the girls can continue using them as learning aids.

As a result of the initiative, the girls gained valuable exposure to English communication, helping boost their confidence and practical language ability. For the college students, the project fostered stronger empathy, community awareness, and a sense of accomplishment, making the day meaningful for both groups.