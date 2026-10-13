'Beginning Of The End Of BJP Rule' Says Prithviraj Chavan Amid Opposition Protests Over Elections

Pune, Oct 13: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday claimed CEC Gyanesh Kumar would neither resign nor be sacked, as in either case, it would amount to an admission of "poll rigging".
Describing the protests by the Opposition as unprecedented, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, "I think this is the beginning of the end (of the BJP rule at Centre)".
Chavan highlights Opposition protest march
Referring to the protest march taken out in New Delhi on Monday, he said leaders of various parties, youngsters and senior leaders walked together spontaneously, holding the national flag in their hands.
"I do not think that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would resign despite repeated demands. Because if he steps down or the government removes him, it would amount to an admission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all elections had been fixed and rigged," Chavan alleged while addressing a rally in Pune for MVA candidates contesting the legislative council polls.
"We do not trust elections. If you hold free and fair elections, you will not get elected,” he said.
Chavan expresses confidence in MVA candidates
Chavan said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates would win the upcoming legislative council elections, citing corruption and unemployment as key issues.
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