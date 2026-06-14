Beer Consumption Surges 39% In Jalgaon Amid Scorching Summer Heat; 25.35 Lakh Litres Consumed | Representational Image

Jalgaon: This year, the temperature in Jalgaon district soared to 46 degrees Celsius. To cope with this unbearable heat, residents consumed 2,535,146 litres of beer in the months of April and May alone.

Dr Vitthal Bhukan, Superintendent of the State Excise Department in Jalgaon, told The Free Press Journal on Sunday that consumption was 26% higher in April and 39% higher in May compared to the previous year.

Hot Temperature Results In Beer Consumption’s Rise…

Due to the rising temperatures in the district, hot gusts of wind were felt even late into the night. As a result, residents turned to cold beverages, with beer emerging as a highly preferred choice.

Beer sales totalled 11,65,481 litres in April and 13,69,665 litres in May, amounting to a combined total of 25,35,146 liters. In contrast, sales during the same period last year stood at 10,91,324 litres (5,58,356 litres in April and 5,32,968 litres in May).

26% & 39% Rise…

This represents a 26% increase in April and a 39% increase in May, leading to a rise in revenue for the State Excise Department.

Another reason cited for the surge in beer sales is the hike in the prices of foreign liquor. Dr Vitthal Bhukan notes that the prices of foreign liquor rose in July 2025, causing consumers to shift towards beer. Statistics reveal a 13% decline in foreign liquor sales in 2026 due to this price hike; specifically, sales dropped by 16% in April and 20% in May.

In contrast, sales of country-made liquor, aka desi daru, remained unaffected, actually recording a 3% increase in each of these two months. Data indicates that consumers in the region drank a total of 25,08,330 litres of liquor during this period. Wine sales saw a significant rise of 177% compared to the previous year; while 15,022 litres were sold in April and May of 2025, this figure climbed to 41,286 litres in 2026. At the very least, the department is pleased with this level of consumption by the residents of Jalgaon.