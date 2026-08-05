Beed's Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium To Get ₹4.91 Crore Makeover | Sourced

Beed: In a major boost to Beed's cultural infrastructure, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹4.91 crore for the renovation of the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, a prominent cultural landmark in the town. The Government Resolution (GR) approving the funds was issued on July 27, 2026.

The approval follows a sustained three-year campaign by Shiv Sena Beed district chief Sachin Muluk and BJP leader Yogesh Bhagwat, president of the Sudhir Mungantiwar Yuva Pratishthan, who had been pursuing the matter with the state government since 2023. Muluk expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for facilitating the release of funds.

The auditorium had fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years, adversely affecting cultural events and theatrical performances. Concerns had repeatedly been raised over the condition of the stage, seating arrangements, electrical systems, internal amenities, and the overall structural safety of the building.

To address these issues, Muluk and Bhagwat submitted representations to the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and then Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, seeking financial assistance of ₹5 crore for the renovation of the facility.

Following their intervention, the proposal was referred to the Urban Development Department for administrative processing. After completion of the required formalities, the state government approved ₹4.91 crore for the restoration of the auditorium.

Renovation work is expected to begin shortly and will include repairs to the stage, seating, electrical infrastructure, auditorium facilities, and structural components of the building. The project is expected to revitalise Beed's cultural landscape by providing local artists and theatre groups with a modern, well-equipped performance venue.