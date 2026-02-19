Beed ZP Spends ₹10 Lakh On Demo House While Poor Get ₹2 Lakh Under Housing Schemes | Sourced

Beed: The Beed District Administration has come under the scanner for allegedly spending Rs 10 lakh on a single “demo” house within the Zilla Parishad premises, even as beneficiaries under government housing schemes receive only about Rs 2 lakh to build their homes.

Social activist and RTI activist Ganesh Dhawale has filed a formal complaint with the District Collector and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), calling the expenditure a “cruel joke” on the rural poor.

Under various government housing schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and state schemes, a beneficiary receives approximately Rs2 lakh. This includes Rs1.20 lakh from the Central Government, Rs50,000 as an additional state subsidy, Rs26,000–Rs28,000 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Rs12,000 for toilet construction.

In contrast, Dhawale alleged that the Beed Zilla Parishad issued a work order of Rs 4,99,278 for the demo house on Jan 31, 2024. This was followed by another administrative approval of Rs 4,99,000 on Jan 5, 2026. The total cost of the 217 sq ft demonstration unit thus rose to nearly Rs 10 lakh, which, he claimed, was enough to fund five houses for the needy.

The activist also questioned the technical specifications of the structure. The demo house consists of a small hall, two small rooms, two iron doors and three windows.

“The house has a tin roof, yet six RCC columns have been erected for a 217 sq ft area. Why are heavy-duty columns required for a tin-roofed structure? This indicates a clear attempt to inflate the budget,” Dhawale said.

The controversy has triggered resentment among villagers, who claim they are often forced to pay bribes to get their housing instalments released.

“Beneficiaries do not even get the promised 5 brass of sand in reality. By the time the money reaches their hands, they are left with barely Rs1.25 lakh. How is a poor man supposed to build a house with that, while the administration spends Rs 10 lakh just to show how a house looks?” Dhawale said.

The complainant has demanded a high-level inquiry and strict administrative action against officials responsible for the alleged misappropriation of funds.