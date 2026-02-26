Beed ZP School Enters Cyber Book Of World Records for Mass National Anthem Initiative | AI generated

Beed: Students of Zilla Parishad Primary School, Talwat Borgaon, in Georai tehsil of Beed district have secured a place in the Cyber Book of World Records for their distinctive participation in a global National Anthem singing initiative organised on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

The nationwide programme was jointly organised by Rashtravidya Geet, a non-governmental organisation functioning under Bengaluru-based Stratabiz Ventures, and the Cyber Book of World Records. The initiative aimed to bring together students from across India on a single virtual platform to promote patriotism, national unity and cultural diversity.

A total of 1,82,529 students from LKG to postgraduate level from schools across the country participated virtually in the collective rendition of the Indian National Anthem between Jan 24 and Feb 21, 2026.

From Zilla Parishad Primary School, Talwat Borgaon, 49 students from classes I to IV and three teachers participated in the event under the guidance of national award-winning headmaster Shashikant Kulthe, with support from teachers Dharmendra Gore and Radhika Ambilwade. The school, its teachers and students have been officially recognised with certification by the Cyber Book of World Records.

Notably, the school has emerged as the only Zilla Parishad school from Maharashtra to receive this international recognition.

The initiative is expected to foster patriotism, cultural awareness, national integration and collective participation among students, while enhancing the institution’s prestige at the global level.