 Beed Weekly Markets To Remain Closed On Polling Day On May 13
Beed Weekly Markets To Remain Closed On Polling Day On May 13

Beed Weekly Markets To Remain Closed On Polling Day On May 13

An order in this regard has been issued by the District Collector and District Election Officer Deepa Mudhol Mundhe

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Representative Photo | (ANI Photo)

The election will be held in the Beed Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, May 13. The weekly markets held on Mondays here will be closed on the day of the election. An order in this regard has been issued by the District Collector and District Election Officer Deepa Mudhol Mundhe.

As per Sections 5 and 5 (A) of the Market and Fair Act, 1932, the Marketing Director has granted permission to keep the weekly markets closed on the election day, and accordingly, the District Collector issued the aforementioned order. The markets can be held on any other day than the election day, the order further mentions.

Around 39 weekly markets are held on Mondays in the Beed district. Hence, on May 13, the weekly markets at Kukkargaon and Pargaon in Beed taluka, Shekta, Lukhamsala, Sirasmarg, Khandvi in Gevrai taluka, Shirur Kasar, Fulsanvangi in Shirur Kasar taluka, Kuslam in Patoda taluka, Khuntefal Pundi, Pangara, Dhamangaon in Ashti taluka, Rajegaon in Majalgaon taluka, Dharur, Pimpla Rui, Devla, Chikhalbeed in Wadwani taluka, Borisavargaon, Massajob in Kej taluka, and Parali Vaijanath in Parli Vaijnath tehsil will remain closed on May 13.

