Beed: Truck Plunges 300 Feet into Valley at Dharur Ghat, Driver Jumps Out Seconds Before Crash

Beed: A truck travelling from Hyderabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plunged into a deep valley at Dharur Ghat on the Dharur–Majalgaon road early Monday morning. The vehicle caught fire after falling into the gorge, while the driver managed to escape with minor injuries.

According to sources, the truck (MH-14-J-4600) was on its way towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when its brakes reportedly failed near Dharur Ghat at around 2am. The sudden mechanical failure left the driver struggling to control the vehicle on the steep and winding stretch of the ghat road.

The driver, identified as Mahadev Bikkad, reportedly lost control of the truck while negotiating a sharp curve. The heavy vehicle then veered off the road and plunged nearly 300 feet into the valley below. The impact caused severe damage to the truck.

Sensing the danger after the brakes failed, Bikkad jumped out of the moving vehicle near the curve moments before it fell into the gorge. He sustained minor injuries in the incident and managed to move away from the spot before the truck caught fire.

Local residents who noticed the blaze alerted authorities. A fire brigade team from Dharur was immediately dispatched to the spot. Firefighters worked for several hours to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation in the valley.

The fire was finally brought under control later on Monday morning. Police reached the spot and began documenting the incident. Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and assess the extent of the damage.