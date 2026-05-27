Beed Treasury Office Makes e-KYC Mandatory Before Salary Disbursement | File Pic

Beed: The District Treasury Office has made completion of the e-KYC process mandatory for all government officers and employees working under Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) before the release of salaries for May 2026, which are scheduled to be disbursed in June.

The directive was issued through an official press release by District Treasury Officer Mahesh Babras, who urged all departments to ensure immediate compliance with the instructions to avoid delays in salary payments.

According to the Treasury Office, employees must first confirm that their Aadhaar number is properly linked to their bank account. Officials stated that Aadhaar-bank account linkage is essential for completing the e-KYC verification process smoothly and ensuring seamless salary transactions through the government payment system.

Employees have also been instructed to carefully verify their bank account details and update any incorrect or outdated information before initiating the e-KYC process. The administration warned that discrepancies in account details could lead to technical issues and delay salary disbursement.

In addition, the Treasury Office directed employees to check their PAN information recorded in the Sevaarth system. If any errors or mismatched details are found, employees must immediately update and correct the information through the concerned department.

Officials clarified that salaries for May 2026, payable in June, will be processed only after the successful completion of the mandatory e-KYC formalities. The Treasury Office has appealed to all employees and DDOs to complete the process at the earliest to prevent inconvenience and avoid disruption in salary payments.