Beed Traffic Police Offer Roses To Violators, Promote Road Safety Awareness | Sourced

Beed: In a unique road safety campaign, the Beed Traffic Police distributed roses to traffic violators and urged them to follow traffic rules, reminding them that road safety regulations are meant to save lives and not just impose fines.

The awareness drive was conducted on Monday between 10 am and 12 noon near the District Jail under the guidance of Traffic Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil and Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Jadhav.

Instead of immediately penalising violators, police personnel greeted motorists with roses and explained the importance of following traffic rules. Officers interacted with people found driving on the wrong side of the road, without seat belts, valid insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, driving licences and other mandatory documents.

During the campaign, police highlighted the risks associated with traffic violations and encouraged citizens to adopt responsible driving habits. Officials appealed to motorists to voluntarily follow traffic regulations and help make roads safer for everyone.

While the focus was on awareness, enforcement action was also taken against violators. During the morning drive near the District Jail, cases were registered against 26 motorists for driving in the wrong direction. The action resulted in fines totalling ₹17,500.

Later in the evening, a joint operation by the District Traffic Branch and Shivajinagar Police Station was conducted near Balaji Sweet Home at Nagar Naka. During the operation, action was taken against 30 motorists for similar violations, and fines worth ₹22,500 were collected.

The campaign was carried out with the participation of police personnel including Sakharam Dhole, Gyaneshwar Jadhav, Sunil Jadhav, PSI Mandesh Raut, Vijay Bonde and Shriram Munde.

Officials said the initiative received a positive response from motorists. Many appreciated the approach, saying that awareness and counselling often create a greater impact than fear of punishment.

Traffic Inspector Vaibhav Patil said the campaign was aimed at increasing public awareness about road safety and encouraging a culture of responsible driving across the district.