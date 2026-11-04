Beed To Get ₹3.4-Crore Traffic Park, Riverfront Recreation Hub | Sourced

Beed: In a major push to improve civic amenities and promote road safety awareness, the Beed district administration has proposed developing an integrated traffic park and recreation centre along the riverfront.

The blueprint for the project was reviewed at an administrative meeting chaired by District Collector Vivek Johnson, who directed officials on Tuesday to expedite the technical approvals and execute the work within a strict timeline without compromising on quality.

Designed to serve as both an educational and leisure space, the traffic park will feature simulated driving tracks mimicking real-world road networks. The facility will incorporate single- and double-lane stretches, T-junctions, cross junctions, roundabouts and dedicated traffic circles. Painted cycling tracks, comprehensive directional signage and pedestrian walkways will also be developed to offer hands-on road safety education to motorists, students and citizens alike.

Beyond traffic simulation, the complex is envisioned as a community recreation hub for families, children and senior citizens. The project master plan includes an amphitheatre overlooking the river, a dedicated pedestrian plaza, shaded seating under tree canopies, eco-friendly grass pavers and a chowpatty-style food zone housing local kiosks.

According to the preliminary project estimates presented to the administration, the core development will cost between ₹1.86 crore and ₹2.4 crore, inclusive of GST. Major civil works will involve extensive excavation, plain cement concrete (PCC), stamped concrete surfaces budgeted at approximately ₹40 lakh and paving blocks estimated to cost ₹10.5 lakh.

Given the project's location within the river's flood-prone catchment zone, officials underscored the need for flood mitigation measures. Consequently, an RCC retaining wall, estimated to cost an additional ₹1 crore, has been incorporated into the master plan to safeguard the premises during heavy monsoons.

Following the review, Collector Johnson instructed the relevant planning departments to finalise the detailed project report (DPR) and submit it for technical sanction and subsequent administrative clearance.