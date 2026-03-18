Beed: Thieves Loot Gold & Silver Worth Rs 5 Lakh From Locked Technician’s House In Parli | Sourced

Beed: Unidentified thieves broke into the locked house of a technician working at the thermal power station in Parli Vaijnath and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 5 lakh. The incident took place in the Old Thermal Colony area of Parli Vaijnath town and has caused concern among local residents.

According to police, the accused took advantage of the locked house and targeted the premises in the absence of the occupants. They broke open the main door lock, gained entry into the house and then forced open a cupboard inside. Jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 4.91 lakh were stolen from the cupboard.

The complainant, Ashok Patil, is employed as a technician at the thermal power station. He had reportedly locked the house before leaving, following which the theft occurred.

The stolen items include gold ornaments such as rings, beads, a mini necklace, and a beaded mangalsutra, collectively valued at around Rs4.41 lakh. In addition, silver items, including an Annapurna idol, a chain and an Ishtalinga, worth approximately Rs50,000, were also taken away by the thieves.

The theft came to light on the morning of March 14 when the complainant returned and found the lock broken and the house ransacked. Based on his complaint, a case of housebreaking and theft has been registered against unidentified persons at Sambhajinagar Police Station.

Police officials visited the spot, carried out a panchnama and began a preliminary investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, and further investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Dhananjay Dhone.