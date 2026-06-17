Beed Tehsildar Urges Farmers To Delay Kharif Sowing Until Adequate Rainfall | Sourced

Beed: Beed Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke on Monday visited Jarud village in Beed taluka, where he interacted with school students and farmers, urging cultivators to postpone sowing until there is adequate and sustained rainfall.

During his visit, Shelke first went to the Zilla Parishad school to mark the beginning of the new academic session. He welcomed students on their first day of school and encouraged them to focus on education, discipline and values. He said education is the key to social transformation and urged children to work hard to achieve their goals.

Later, the tehsildar visited agricultural fields and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Kharif season. He interacted with farmers, discussed the progress of the southwest monsoon and took stock of land preparation and other farm activities.

Shelke advised farmers not to begin sowing immediately after the first showers. He warned that inadequate rainfall could force them to re-sow crops, resulting in financial losses. He urged farmers to monitor weather forecasts and wait for four to eight days of satisfactory rainfall before taking sowing decisions.

In a symbolic gesture, Shelke joined farmers in the field and operated a traditional plough. His participation was appreciated by villagers, who said it reflected the administration's close engagement with the farming community.

District Collector Vivek Johnson has also appealed to farmers to adopt scientific farming practices while keeping changing weather conditions in mind.

Additional District Collector Harish Dharmik said the revenue and agriculture departments are prepared to assist farmers during the Kharif season, while Sub-Divisional Officer Kavita Jadhav stressed the importance of proper planning, water conservation and risk management before sowing.

The visit was attended by Sarpanch Shriram Kakade, Deputy Sarpanch Punjab Kakade, and several farmers from Jarud village, who discussed various agricultural issues with the tehsildar.