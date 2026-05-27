Storm & Heavy Rain Damage Crops In Parbhani Villages; MLA Rahul Patil Inspects Affected Areas | Sourced

Parbhani: Standing crops in several villages of Parbhani tehsil suffered extensive damage after heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the region on May 25. Farmers from Savangi Khurd and Bobde Takli were among the worst affected, with large areas of agricultural land devastated due to the sudden storm activity.

According to local farmers, crops including maize, soybeans, groundnuts, rice, sugarcane, fruits and vegetables were severely damaged, leading to significant financial losses. Many farmers claimed that the untimely weather struck at a crucial stage of cultivation, raising fears about reduced production and mounting economic stress in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, MLA Rahul Patil visited the affected villages to assess the situation firsthand. During his visit, he inspected damaged farms, interacted with farmers and listened to their grievances regarding crop losses and the difficulties being faced after the storm.

Patil directed the local administration to immediately begin panchnamas of the damaged crops and ensure that compensation proposals are processed without delay. He instructed officials to conduct transparent surveys and make sure that no affected farmer is excluded from the assessment process.

He also reviewed the situation of disrupted electricity supply in some areas and instructed the concerned departments to restore power at the earliest to avoid further inconvenience to residents and farmers.

Speaking during the visit, Patil said farmers are already struggling with rising fuel prices and increasing costs of fertilisers, seeds and agricultural inputs. He added that the recent storm has worsened the crisis, and immediate government assistance is necessary to support affected families.

Several local leaders and office-bearers accompanied him during the inspection visit. Among those present were Shiv Sena (UBT) assembly constituency chief Dr Dinesh Bobde, Shetkari Sena district president Uttam Muley, Yuva Sena deputy district president Sunil Pandharkar and other local representatives and villagers.