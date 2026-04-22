Beed SP Navneet Kanwat Rescues Accident Victims In Midnight Highway Crash | Sourced

Beed: In a swift and life-saving response, Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat rescued injured victims of a serious road accident near Georai town on the Dhule–Solapur highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident took place around 1.30 am when a car travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Beed collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact was severe, and the front portion of the car was completely crushed, trapping the passengers inside.

Despite the seriousness of the crash, several vehicles reportedly passed by without stopping to help.

At that time, SP Navneet Kanwat, who was travelling on the same route, noticed the accident. He immediately stopped his vehicle and rushed to the spot. Without waiting for additional help, he personally assisted in pulling the injured passengers out of the wreckage.

He then arranged to shift them quickly to the Georai Sub-District Hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the injured have been identified as Ganesh Baburao Shewale, his wife Sheetal Shewale and their daughter Priyadarshini Shewale, who sustained serious injuries. Their son, Sai Shewale, suffered minor injuries.

All the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Officials said that the timely action by SP Kanwat ensured that the victims received immediate medical care, which helped prevent further loss of life.

The incident has drawn praise from local residents, who described the officer’s response as both courageous and compassionate.