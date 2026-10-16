Beed: Soybean Worth ₹11 Lakh Gutted In Fire In Kaij; 2 Booked | Sourced

Beed: Soybean stock harvested from 11 acres and worth around ₹11 lakh was allegedly set on fire by two persons in Lavuri village in Kaij tehsil, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at Kaij police station based on a complaint filed by Mangal Pradeep Kamble.

According to the complaint, soybean heaps (ganji) harvested from 11 acres belonging to four farmers had been collected at the site. The farmers were Mangal Pradeep Kamble (2 acres), Kamal Chandrakant Kamble (2 acres), Balasaheb Bhagwat Kamble (2 acres) and Deepak Nagnath Kamble (5 acres), all residents of Lavuri village in Kaij tehsil.

The complainant alleged that Balasaheb Kamble and Ganesh Chalak, both residents of Lavuri, set fire to the soybean heaps at around 1.30am on Tuesday, October 14.

The soybean stock, valued at around ₹11 lakh, was completely gutted in the fire.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the two accused at Kaij police station.

Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Police Inspector Rahul Suryatal, with Police Constable Umesh Aghav conducting the probe.