Beed Shocker: Post-Mortem Confirms Sexual Assault Of Two-Year-Old; Minor Detained | Representational Image

Beed: The post-mortem report of a two-year-and-five-month-old girl from Dongar (Pimpala) village in Ambajogai tehsil has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, officials said on Saturday. The case, which initially appeared to be an accidental death, took a serious turn after medical findings revealed evidence of abuse.

The shocking nature of the incident has triggered strong reactions from authorities. The deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, described the case as extremely disturbing and called for immediate and strict action against those responsible.

Police have detained a minor in connection with the crime. An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and all aspects of the case are being examined carefully.

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Gorhe has submitted a formal representation to the Superintendent of Police in Beed, urging that the matter be heard in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice. She also stressed the importance of presenting all medical and forensic evidence transparently before the judiciary.

Given that the accused is a minor, she highlighted that all procedures related to juvenile justice must be followed strictly, including placement in a correctional facility as per legal provisions.

Additionally, Gorhe emphasised the need to provide psychological counselling and adequate protection to the victim’s family. She also called for stronger child safety mechanisms and increased public awareness to help prevent such tragic incidents in the future.