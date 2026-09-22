Beed: Shetkari Kamgar Party Takes Out Bullock-Cart Morcha At Kaij Tehsil Office | Sourced

Beed: The Shetkari Kamgar Party (SKP) on Monday took out a bullock-cart morcha to the Kaij tehsil office, demanding immediate financial assistance for farmers and measures to address the agrarian crisis caused by inadequate rainfall this year.

Led by SKP district unit general secretary Bhai Mohan Gund, the protesters demanded compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare for farmers who suffered crop losses during the kharif season. They also sought the immediate opening of fodder camps, payment of pending crop insurance claims from previous years and withdrawal of the alleged compulsion to install smart (prepaid) electricity meters.

The march reached the tehsil office around 1pm, where it turned into a public meeting. Addressing the gathering, Gund said prolonged rainfall deficiency and extensive crop damage had left farmers in a critical financial situation. He demanded that the government declare the affected areas drought-hit and provide immediate relief.

The protesters also demanded a complete waiver of electricity bills for agricultural pumps and domestic consumption, along with at least eight hours of uninterrupted daytime power supply for agricultural pumps. They sought the immediate release of pending crop insurance compensation for the 2024 kharif and rabi seasons and payment of the second instalment of sugarcane dues by sugar factories in the district.

Gund warned that if the government failed to consider the demands within eight to 10 days, the SKP would intensify its agitation on the main roads.

After the meeting, a memorandum containing the demands was submitted to Naib Tehsildar Ashok Bhandare.

Social worker Hanumant Bhosale, principal Dr Hanumant Saudagar, Dhanraj Karpe, Rahul Khodse, Adv. Narayan Gole Patil and several other leaders, farmers and local residents participated in the morcha.