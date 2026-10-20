Beed: Shetkari Hakka Morcha Stages 'Begging Protest', Demands ₹50,000 Aid For Farmers | Sourced

Beed: Activists of the Shetkari Hakka Morcha staged a protest by begging for alms outside the District Collector’s Office, condemning the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s announcement of ₹5,000 in financial assistance to farmers ahead of Diwali.

The protesters termed the assistance, announced to make farmers’ Diwali sweeter, an insult to the farming community, alleging that the amount was inadequate in view of the financial distress faced by farmers.

In a symbolic demonstration, the farmers’ sons collected alms and said the money would be handed over to the Chief Minister to help him celebrate Diwali. Through the protest, they sought to highlight what they described as the government’s insensitivity towards farmers’ problems.

The protesters demanded that the government provide ₹50,000 in financial assistance to farmers instead of ₹5,000. They maintained that farmers needed substantial relief rather than what they termed token assistance.

Read Also Pune: SPPU Cancels October 23 Exams Due To MLC Polls

The demonstration aimed to draw the government’s attention to the financial difficulties faced by the farming community and press for more meaningful support ahead of the festive season.