Beed Sand Scam: District Collector Holds Marathon Hearing, Action Against Four Officials Likely

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Beed: District Collector Vivek Johnson has intensified the probe into a massive sand mining scam involving the alleged illegal extraction of sand earmarked for beneficiaries of the government's housing scheme (Gharkul) in Rakshasbhuvan along the Godavari River in Georai tehsil.

Following reports of large-scale irregularities, in which sand allocated for economically weaker beneficiaries was allegedly diverted and sold in the open market, Collector Johnson conducted a marathon hearing on Thursday that lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours. During the hearing, he questioned around 50 revenue department employees and village-level officials who had earlier been served show-cause notices regarding their alleged involvement in the scam.

The investigation gained momentum after Georai MLA Vijaysinh Pandit submitted a formal complaint along with supporting evidence. The probe reportedly revealed a significant discrepancy between the sanctioned and actual quantity of sand excavated. While the administration had approved the extraction of only 5,000 brass of sand for the housing project, an Electronic Total Station (ETS) survey and a subsequent drone survey conducted by a special team appointed by the collector found that more than 20,000 brass of sand had allegedly been extracted illegally.

Speaking on the developments, District Collector Vivek Johnson said, "The hearing has been conducted. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. No irregularities will be tolerated."

Although the Collector has reserved his final decision, sources in the administration indicated that at least four village-level officials are likely to face suspension. The atmosphere at the District Collectorate remained tense throughout the day as officials awaited questioning.

The scam allegedly involved members of the sand mafia obtaining OTPs in the names of housing scheme beneficiaries and using them to divert sand for illegal sale. The role of tipper truck operators and their alleged political patrons has also come under scrutiny.

Critics have long alleged that despite clear evidence of illegal mining and transportation, local authorities failed to act due to political pressure. However, with the current administration adopting a tougher stance—evident from the extensive hearing and show-cause notices issued to 50 employees, including talathis and gram sevaks—a major crackdown on the nexus between corrupt officials, contractors and political elements appears likely.