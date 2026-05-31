Beed Police Seize Illegal Sand & Tractor Worth ₹8.06 Lakh; Driver Escapes | Sourced

Beed: In a crackdown on illegal sand mining, the Georai Police seized a tractor and illegally excavated sand worth ₹8.06 lakh during an operation in Beed district on Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after noticing the police team, officials said.

The action was carried out as part of an intensified campaign against illegal sand mining and other unlawful activities in Georai tehsil. The drive is being conducted under the direction of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

According to police, a team led by Police Inspector Kishore Pawar was patrolling the Hingangaon area at around 7.30 am when they spotted a Mahindra Arjun 555DI tractor travelling from Hingangaon towards Patharwala village. As the police approached the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and escaped.

During the inspection, police found an old, unpainted trolley attached to the tractor carrying one brass of illegally mined sand. The tractor and trolley were seized on the spot. The total value of the seized vehicle and sand has been estimated at ₹8.06 lakh.

Based on a complaint filed on behalf of the state government, Georai Police registered a case under Sections 303(2) and 305(E) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused driver.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh and Georai SDPO Anil Katke. The action was executed by Police Inspector Kishore Pawar and his team.