Beed: RPF Head Constable Suspended After Drunken Ruckus At Parli Station | Sourced

Beed: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable allegedly created a ruckus at Parli railway station after consuming alcohol while on duty and getting into an argument with passengers in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident reportedly escalated after a dispute with a woman passenger, following which several passengers confronted and allegedly scuffled with the security personnel.

The RPF has suspended the head constable, identified as Sunilkumar, after a medical examination confirmed that he had consumed alcohol while on duty. The suspension was ordered on Wednesday by South Central Railway Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Narendra Kumar Verma, pending completion of a departmental inquiry.

According to information available, Sunilkumar, an RPF head constable attached to the Ballarshah RPF unit, had been deputed to the RPF post at Parli railway station around 10 days ago. He had been on duty at the station since 8pm on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred when Sunilkumar was asking some passengers who were sleeping on the station premises to vacate the area. During this, an argument broke out between him and a woman passenger. The woman allegedly accused the jawan of behaving improperly and reportedly hit him with her slipper, following which the altercation intensified.

Other passengers then confronted Sunilkumar and allegedly got into a scuffle with him. The situation further worsened when the jawan reportedly threw his baton and attempted to assault the passengers. The commotion continued for nearly an hour, creating a tense atmosphere at the station.

Around 1am to 2am, as the situation appeared to be getting out of control, Sunilkumar reportedly fled the spot.

No official complaint had been filed in connection with the incident till 4.30pm on Wednesday and, consequently, no case had been registered at the Parli Railway Police Station.

RPF officials, however, said the medical examination confirmed that Sunilkumar had consumed alcohol while on duty, prompting the suspension.

Parli RPF Inspector SB Kamble said some people consume alcohol and others come to the railway station without any specific reason and sleep on the premises. He said the commotion occurred when Sunilkumar was trying to wake up such people after midnight.

Kamble denied that Sunilkumar had misbehaved with the woman passenger but confirmed that the medical examination had established that he had consumed alcohol while on duty, leading to disciplinary action.

The incident has raised questions over discipline and security arrangements at the railway station. The outcome of the departmental inquiry against the suspended RPF personnel is now awaited.