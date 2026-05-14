Beed Residents Protest LPG Shortage, Block Road Over Delay In Cylinder Supply | Sourced

Beed: Residents of Beed staged a protest against the shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, alleging that they have not received gas refills for several months despite completing bookings and payments.

The protest took place outside Gurukrupa Gas Agency on Dhanora Road, where angry consumers placed empty cylinders on the road and blocked traffic to draw attention to the issue.

According to residents, households are facing serious difficulties due to the lack of cooking gas supply even though petrol and diesel are easily available in the market.

Consumers alleged that the gas agency repeatedly provided delivery dates for cylinders but failed to supply them. Many said they have been waiting for weeks after booking and paying for refills.

Some residents claimed the promised delivery dates were changed several times, forcing them to make repeated visits to the agency without any clear response.

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Protesters also accused the agency of collecting empty cylinders from customers while not distributing filled cylinders in return. The situation has reportedly caused major inconvenience, especially for homemakers who depend on LPG cylinders for daily cooking.

Several consumers alleged mismanagement by the agency and demanded immediate intervention from authorities to restore regular gas supply.

The protesters warned that if the issue were not resolved soon, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.

The road blockade led to temporary traffic disruption in the area before local officials reached the spot and assured protesters that the matter would be looked into.

Residents have demanded strict action against any irregularities and urged the administration to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders to consumers.