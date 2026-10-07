Beed: Rampant Tree Felling Sparks Drought Fears In Kaij | Sourced

Beed: Widespread tree felling and the illicit transportation of timber have been reported across several villages in Kaij tehsil, triggering serious environmental concerns. Local residents fear that the rapid depletion of forest cover is drastically lowering regional rainfall, pushing the area towards chronic drought and severe water scarcity. Despite the large-scale nature of these activities, there appears to be no official check, with the authorities concerned accused of turning a blind eye.

The agrarian community in the region is already reeling under declining crop yields, an alarming rise in farmer suicides and shrinking livestock numbers. Compounding these hardships, large-scale cutting of standing trees from agricultural lands is actively underway across Kaij tehsil and surrounding areas. The felled timber is reportedly being illegally transported directly to sawmills without any apparent administrative oversight or intervention. Alarmed by the environmental fallout, local nature lovers and tree activists have demanded an immediate clampdown on the rampant logging.

Responding to the allegations, forest officials maintained that the felling falls within permissible legal boundaries.

“Farmers are permitted to fell Subabul (river tamarind) and Nilgiri (eucalyptus) trees without requiring prior official permission. Therefore, the tree cutting that has taken place pertains only to these specific varieties,” said the Range Forest Officer, Dharur.