Beed Protest Demands Justice For Sugarcane Worker Aref Shaikh, SIT Probe | Sourced

Beed: Hundreds of people, along with the mother and relatives of deceased sugarcane worker Aref Taqdir Shaikh, took out a Jan Aakrosh Morcha in Beed on Monday, Nov 16, demanding justice and the immediate arrest of those allegedly responsible for his death.

The protesters marched from Bashirganj Chowk through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to the district collector's office. They carried placards and black flags and raised slogans such as 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Yeh jhoot nahi sach baat hai, apghaat nahi ghaat hai' (This is not a lie, it is the truth; this was not an accident but a murder).

Aref, a sugarcane worker from Patoda taluka, died under suspicious circumstances on Sept 27, 2026. While his family suspects murder, it has accused the police of delaying the investigation and failing to take appropriate action against the suspects.

Addressing the gathering, social activist Vijaysinh alias Bala Bangar accused the local police of handling the case casually. He also alleged that a bribe of Rs4.75 lakh was accepted to suppress the murder angle. These allegations have not been independently established.

The family also alleged that the authorities were delaying the handing over of the post-mortem report to Aref's legal heirs. Suspecting possible interference with the medical findings, the family and protesters demanded that an independent committee of medical experts examine the report.

A delegation of the Jan Aakrosh Samiti submitted a memorandum to the district collector, seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the transfer of the investigation to an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Activist vows to continue agitation

Rejecting suggestions that his participation was politically motivated, Bangar said he had joined the agitation on humanitarian grounds to support the victim's family.

He also claimed to have received death threats on social media for supporting the agitation. However, he said he would not withdraw until the case was thoroughly investigated.

Bangar announced plans to form a committee to approach the High Court. He said the agitation would be taken to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai and, if justice was still denied, to Delhi.

Appealing for unity among communities, he said Aref's death should not be viewed through religious or caste lines.

Several political leaders, social activists and family members of the deceased participated in the march.