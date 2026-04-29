Beed: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Till May 11 Amid Rising Tensions | FPJ Photo

Beed: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders across Beed to maintain law and order amid ongoing public events and rising tensions.

The order has been issued by Additional District Magistrate Shivkumar Swamy under Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act. It will remain in force from 12:01 am on April 27 to midnight on May 11, 2026.

Officials said the decision was taken as large gatherings are expected due to events like Maharashtra Day on May 1 and ongoing processions related to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Authorities also cited concerns over possible protests by political parties and social groups, as well as tensions linked to fuel shortages.

Under the order, assembly of five or more persons without prior permission has been banned. This includes rallies, protests, marches, and sit-ins.

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Carrying weapons such as swords, firearms, sticks, or any objects that can cause harm has also been prohibited. The order further bans carrying banners, posters, or placards that may create tension or disturb public peace.

Authorities have also restricted public announcements, music, and other activities that could affect law and order or social harmony.

The administration said the measures are precautionary and aimed at preventing any untoward incidents. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with authorities and follow the restrictions during the period.