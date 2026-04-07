Beed Police’s ‘Samvaad QR Code’ Resolves 4,000 Complaints With 24-Hour Turnaround | FPJ (Representational Image)

Beed: In a major step towards tech-enabled policing, the Beed District Police’s ‘Samvaad QR Code’ initiative has resolved 4,000 complaints and feedback entries since its launch on 6th February 2025. Officials said all cases were addressed within 24 hours.

The initiative was introduced to create a direct link between citizens and the police. QR codes have been placed at public locations such as police stations, government offices, and on social media platforms, making it easier for people to raise complaints without visiting a police station.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kavat said the system is simple and effective. He said citizens can file complaints or share information about illegal activities quickly, saving time and effort.

Police officials said every complaint received through the system is taken seriously. Action is initiated immediately, including enquiries and legal steps where required.

The department has also assured that the identities of people sharing sensitive information will remain confidential. This has encouraged more citizens to report illegal activities without fear.

Officials believe the quick response and transparency have helped build public trust in the police system.

With the project now entering its second year, SP Kavat has appealed to more residents to use the platform. He said citizen participation is key to building a safer and more responsible society.

Residents can access the QR codes at various public places across the district or through the official Beed Police social media channels.