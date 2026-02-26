Beed: History-Sheeter Detained Under MPDA Act In Major Crime Crackdown | Arrested Accused

Beed: In a significant move to curb rising criminal activities in Beed town, the district administration has invoked the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against a notorious offender, officials said on Tuesday. The preventive action underscores the administration’s zero-tolerance approach towards habitual criminals who pose a threat to public order and safety.

The detention was carried out jointly under the directions of Vivek Johnson, District Collector of Beed, and Navneet Kanwat, Superintendent of Police. Authorities confirmed that the accused, Vaibhav Sanjay Varat (25), a resident of Swarajya Nagar in Beed town, has a long criminal history and is classified as a history-sheeter by the police.

According to official records, Varat is involved in at least nine serious criminal cases registered at various police stations in the district. These include offences such as theft, robbery, illegal possession of weapons, violation of prohibitory orders, attempt to murder, and causing grievous injuries. Police said his repeated involvement in grave offences had created fear among residents and disturbed public peace.

Read Also Pune–Konkan Connectivity To Boost As NHAI Plans For A Safer Alternative To Tamhini Ghat

Senior police officials stated that several preventive actions had earlier been initiated against Varat under relevant sections of the law. However, despite repeated warnings and legal measures, there was no visible change in his behaviour. As a result, a detailed proposal seeking his detention under the MPDA Act was prepared and submitted on January 16, 2026.

After examining the proposal and supporting documents, Collector Vivek Johnson issued an order on February 23 directing Varat’s immediate detention. Following the order, Beed police took the accused into custody and, on February 24, shifted him to Harsul Jail for preventive detention.

Meanwhile, the district police administration has issued a stern warning that similar action will be taken against individuals involved in illegal activities such as sand smuggling, illicit gutka trade, black marketing, extortion, hooliganism, and illegal gambling. Officials said intensified surveillance and preventive measures will continue to ensure law and order across the district.