Beed Police Slap 'Mini-MCOCA' On Gang Behind String Of Armed Break-Ins Across Beed And Dharashiv Districts | AI

Beed: In a major crackdown on interstate organized crime, Beed District Police have invoked Section 111 (organized crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—commonly referred to as 'Mini-MCOCA'—against a gang accused of unleashing a spree of armed burglaries and dacoities across Beed and neighboring Dharashiv districts according to police press release.

The action was initiated under the direct supervision of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, who granted formal sanction to invoke the stringent provisions against the syndicate.

Case Originated From ₹6.12 Lakh Burglary Complaint In Beed

The case traces back to July 6, 2026, when a farmer, Ramesh Babasaheb Kale (36), a resident of Yelambghat in Beed tehsil, lodged a complaint at the Neknoor police station. Kale stated that while his elderly father was asleep at his house on the night of July 5, unidentified burglars broke open the door latch and fled with gold and silver ornaments alongside Rs 1.05 lakh in cash, with the total stolen property valued at over Rs 6.12 lakh.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS. Subsequent investigation revealed that a six-member organized gang was involved in the heist.

Four Accused Arrested, Search Continues For Absconding Members

Investigators tracked down and arrested four suspects: Prakash alias Gudya Shahaji Kale (22), Shahaji Shesherao Pawar (25), Santosh Barikrao Shinde (22)—all residents of Moha Pardhi Vasti in Kalamb tehsil of Dharashiv district and Dinesh Nagnath Kale (24) of Kurne Nagar, Dharashiv. Police recovered Rs 32,000 in cash during police custody, while a manhunt is underway to nab the remaining two absconding members.

Police probe revealed that the gang leader had assembled a criminal network responsible for at least eight serious armed offenses across Beed and adjoining districts, committed using weapons for pecuniary gain.

Empowered under the new criminal laws to authorize action against organized syndicates, SP Kanwat sanctioned the application of Section 111 of the BNS.

The crackdown was executed under the guidance of SP Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Chetna Tidke, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Kaij) Venkatram, and Local Crime Branch (LCB) Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad. The field team comprised Assistant Police Inspector Mangesh Salve, and police sub-inspector Shankar Galdhar, Neknoor personnel Vishal Kshirsagar and Sudhakar Jaybhaye, as well as LCB personnel ASI Abhimanyu Autade, Bibhishan Chavan, and Baban Salgar.

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