Bhiwandi Meat Ban During Paryushan: Jain Body Seeks Strict Enforcement After Alleged Violations In Past | AI

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has imposed a complete ban on the sale of meat on September 8 and September 15, marking the first and concluding days of the Jain community’s holy Paryushan Parva. The move follows a demand by Shri Samast Jain Mahasangh, which had sought a prohibition on meat sales in keeping with the festival’s central principle of ahimsa, or non-violence.

Civic Body Issues Order Following Community Representation

Paryushan Parva began on Tuesday and will conclude on September 15. In accordance with government guidelines, BNCMC Deputy Commissioner Balakrishna Kshirsagar issued an official order directing meat vendors to suspend sales completely on both days.

However, concerns have been raised over the effective implementation of the civic body's order. The Jain community has alleged that similar restrictions imposed in the past were not strictly enforced on the ground.

Jain Community Raises Concerns Over Ground-Level Implementation

Ashok Jain president of Shri Samast Jain Mahasangh, has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Municipal Commissioner, demanding stringent action to ensure complete compliance with the ban.

In his representation, Jain pointed out that although meat shops were officially closed on previous occasions, some vendors allegedly continued to sell meat clandestinely by standing outside their shops and directly supplying customers.

Mahasangh Claims Illegal Meat Sales Continued During Earlier Bans

He said the matter had been repeatedly brought to the attention of the police and civic authorities in the past, but alleged that no concrete or deterrent action was taken against those violating the orders.

The Mahasangh has now urged the police and BNCMC administration to treat the matter seriously and deploy joint teams to monitor meat markets and other locations where illegal sales could take place.

Jain has demanded regular patrolling and surprise inspections during the restriction period. He has also sought strict legal action against meat vendors and slaughterhouse operators found violating the official order.

The Jain body maintained that merely issuing an order or ensuring that shops remain shut would not serve the purpose unless authorities also prevent backdoor or illegal sales.

With the religious festival underway the Mahasangh has appealed to the civic body and police to ensure that the restrictions are implemented in letter and spirit and that violators face prompt action.

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