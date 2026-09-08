Mehfil-e-Anurag In Kharghar Celebrates India’s Classical Music Heritage With Soulful Renditions, Kathak And Devotional Performances |

Indian classical music, Kathak, devotional music and the country’s rich cultural traditions came alive at ‘Mehfil-e-Anurag’, the third grand cultural event organised by Sanskruti Dishaari, held in Kharghar.

Renowned Artistes Present Diverse Classical Performances

The musical evening, marked by soulful renditions, powerful percussion, Kathak performances and devotional compositions, left audiences spellbound. The confluence of melody, rhythm, expression, dance and devotion also highlighted the enduring richness of India’s cultural heritage.

Renowned classical vocalists Pt Umesh Chaudhary, Pt Pratap Patil and Vidushi Suranjana Bose, along with Pt Tushar Chatterjee, Ranjana Chatterjee and Sauryadeep Chatterjee, presented a range of musical compositions during the programme.

Dignitaries And Music Enthusiasts Attend Cultural Programme

The event was organised by Sanskruti Dishaari with the objective of preserving the legacy of Indian classical music and culture and taking it to younger generations. As the organisation’s third major cultural programme, the event brought accomplished artistes from different parts of the country together on a single platform, offering music lovers an opportunity to experience a diverse range of classical performances.

Among those present were H.B.P. Bhajan Pandit Nivruttibua Chaudhary, Vasant Sheth Patil, BJP district secretary Brijesh Patel, Piyush Shah, former CIDCO Union president J.T. Patil and MIDC Executive Engineer Subhash Kumbhar, besides several other dignitaries and music enthusiasts.

Raag Multani Performance Creates Devotional Atmosphere

The programme opened with a performance by Pt Tushar Chatterjee, Ranjana Chatterjee and Sauryadeep Chatterjee, who presented Raag Multani, creating an evocative musical atmosphere. Their rendition of the devotional composition ‘Chalo Man Ganga Yamuna Teer’ further infused the venue with a spiritual mood.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the performance by Pt Umesh Chaudhary, who presented Raag Puriya Dhanashree, a tarana and Marathi abhang. His presentation brought together the discipline of classical raagdari music and the emotional depth of Maharashtra’s devotional tradition.

Pt Umesh Chaudhary Blends Raagdari Music With Marathi Abhang

Chaudhary’s expressive voice, precise pronunciation, command over rhythm, accuracy of notes and effortless presentation drew an enthusiastic response from the audience. His performance underlined the close connection between classical and devotional music while giving listeners an experience that combined musical richness with spiritual emotion.

Vidushi Suranjana Bose was another major attraction of the evening. She presented Raag Rageshree, thumri, kajri and a raag-pradhan composition, showcasing the versatility of her repertoire and taking the audience through different dimensions of classical and semi-classical music.

Classical Vocalist Highlights Link Between Music And Spirituality

The event also featured a Kathak performance by Mondrita Chatterjee, who presented a Krishna Vandana and tarana. Her performance brought together expressive gestures, graceful movements, intricate footwork and rhythmic interpretation. The combination of Krishna bhakti and the aesthetic vocabulary of Kathak captivated the audience, while the tarana showcased the dynamism and rhythmic complexity of the dance form.

The evening concluded on a high-energy note with Pt Pratap Patil and his ensemble presenting Shiv Tandav on the pakhawaj. The deep, resonant sound of the instrument, combined with the energy and intensity of the composition, created an electrifying atmosphere. The fast-paced and precise rhythmic presentation left the audience enthralled and brought the cultural evening to a memorable close.

The artistes received able accompaniment from Prasad Padhye and Prakash Patil on tabla, Mandar Dixit and Chandrakant Gaikwad on harmonium, and Mitali Purarkar on manjira. Their accompaniment added depth and richness to the vocal and dance performances.

The programme was compered by Mohar Bhattacharya.

More than just a musical concert, Mehfil-e-Anurag emerged as a celebration of Indian tradition, art, spirituality, devotion and cultural heritage. The third edition of the event marked another significant milestone in Sanskruti Dishaari’s efforts to keep India’s classical artistic traditions alive and introduce them to a new generation.

Quote — Pt Umesh Chaudhary, renowned classical vocalist:

“Classical music is not merely a practice of musical notes; it is an emotional journey that connects us with our culture, spirituality and devotional traditions. I am particularly happy that while presenting raagdari music along with an abhang, I was able to convey this devotional spirit to the audience. I sincerely hope initiatives such as ‘Mehfil-e-Anurag’ continue to take the rich tradition of Indian classical music to the younger generation.”.

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