Palghar Hospital Assault Row: Shiv Sena Suspends Seven Leaders Including District Chief Kundan Sankhe And Rahul Gharat | X

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Shiv Sena has suspended seven of its office-bearers, including Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe and city chief Rahul Gharat, following the assault on an employee of Relief Hospital in Palghar.

The action comes after a controversy erupted over the alleged assault and vandalism at the hospital. Apart from Sankhe and Gharat, Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit, and four other party functionaries have also been suspended.

Eknath Shinde Orders Suspension Over Alleged Indiscipline

According to information received from the Shiv Sena central office, the action was taken on the instructions of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for indiscipline and anti-party conduct. The suspended members include district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat, deputy taluka chief Manish Sankhe, district Yuva Sena chief Sairaj Patil, deputy taluka Yuva Sena chief Rohit Gavit, deputy taluka chief Rahul Sankhe and Yuva Sena Assembly chief Rakshak More.

In connection with the assault on the Relief Hospital employee, the Palghar police have registered a case against 17 persons, including Kundan Sankhe and Rahul Gharat.

Video Showing Alleged Slapping Incident Surfaces Online

A video showing Rahul Gharat allegedly slapping the hospital employee has also surfaced. Gharat was subsequently arrested by the Palghar police, while investigations against the remaining 16 accused are underway. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident had drawn widespread attention, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had stated before the media on Sunday that he did not support violence or assault and warned that appropriate action would be taken against those involved.

The suspension by the party is being seen as the first major organisational action against the Shiv Sena functionaries involved in the controversial incident.

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