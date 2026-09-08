Thane Crime: Mumbra Police Seize 329 Bottles Of Banned Codeine Syrup Worth ₹3.94 Lakh In Retibunder, Youth Arrested

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested after police recovered 329 bottles of codeine-based syrup in Retibunder | File Photo

Thane, September 8, 2026: In a major crackdown on illicit prescription drug distribution, the NDPS squad of Mumbra Police intercepted a large contraband stash and arrested a 20-year-old youth in Retibunder. Officers recovered 329 bottles of banned codeine-based intoxicating syrup, estimated to be worth Rs 3,94,800.

Police Lay Trap At Retibunder

The operation was initiated following specific intelligence gathered by the anti-narcotics team operating under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jawadwad.

On September 5, 2026, police laid a trap near Retibunder after learning that a significant shipment of codeine syrup was being brought to the area for illegal sale.

During the stakeout, officers spotted a suspect moving suspiciously. When he attempted to flee upon noticing the police presence, the team acted swiftly to corner and detain him. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Hamid Khaja Moinuddin Sheikh (20).

A case (Crime No. I-1529/2026) has been registered against Sheikh under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody until September 12, 2026.

Police Reaffirm Zero-Tolerance Policy

Reaffirming the department's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics dealers, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jawadwad stated:

"Strict action is being taken against those involved in the sale and consumption of illegal drugs within Mumbra police limits. Over the past two months alone, our squad has conducted six raids, arrested seven suspects currently in judicial custody, and seized narcotics worth over Rs 27 lakh. We urge citizens to share any information regarding drug activity with us immediately."

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The Mumbra Police have urged local residents to report any illegal drug activity to the police station control room (022-25462355) or directly to squad officers.

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