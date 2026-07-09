 Beed Police Seize Illicit Liquor, Car Worth ₹6.29 Lakh; 1 Arrested
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Beed Police Seize Illicit Liquor, Car Worth ₹6.29 Lakh; 1 Arrested

During the search, police recovered 135 bottles of imported liquor belonging to seven different brands, valued at ₹29,800. The vehicle used for transporting the liquor was also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to ₹6,28,800

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Beed Police Seize Illicit Liquor, Car Worth ₹6.29 Lakh; 1 Arrested
Beed Police Seize Illicit Liquor, Car Worth ₹6.29 Lakh; 1 Arrested | Sourced

Beed: The Georai Police seized illicit foreign liquor and a car worth ₹6.29 lakh and arrested one person during a crackdown on the illegal transportation of liquor on Tuesday in Georai town, according to a police press release.

Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat to intensify action against illegal activities, a special police team intercepted a Volkswagen Polo car in Georai town at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

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During the search, police recovered 135 bottles of imported liquor belonging to seven different brands, valued at ₹29,800. The vehicle used for transporting the liquor was also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to ₹6,28,800.

The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Georai Police Station under the relevant provisions of law.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Kate. The team comprised Police Inspector Kishor Pawar and Police Constables Vinod Kute, Aniket Khedkar and Rajendra Chormale.

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