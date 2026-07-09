Beed Police Seize Illicit Liquor, Car Worth ₹6.29 Lakh; 1 Arrested | Sourced

Beed: The Georai Police seized illicit foreign liquor and a car worth ₹6.29 lakh and arrested one person during a crackdown on the illegal transportation of liquor on Tuesday in Georai town, according to a police press release.

Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat to intensify action against illegal activities, a special police team intercepted a Volkswagen Polo car in Georai town at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

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During the search, police recovered 135 bottles of imported liquor belonging to seven different brands, valued at ₹29,800. The vehicle used for transporting the liquor was also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to ₹6,28,800.

The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Georai Police Station under the relevant provisions of law.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Kate. The team comprised Police Inspector Kishor Pawar and Police Constables Vinod Kute, Aniket Khedkar and Rajendra Chormale.