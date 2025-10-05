Beed Police Officer Facing Rape Charges Beaten By Victim's Husband In Broad Daylight | Representational Image

Beed: In a sensational turn of events, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ravindra Shinde, already facing rape charges, was thrashed in broad daylight on the busy streets of Beed on Friday after being caught with the victim by her husband at around 2 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded around 2 pm near the Beed bus stand. Shinde, posted in Dharashiv but originally from Beed, was travelling in a car (MH-23 BC-3402) with the woman complainant when her husband intercepted them. The enraged husband pulled Shinde out of the car and assaulted him until his clothes were torn, while stunned onlookers watched the dramatic scene.

A tangled tale of love and abuse

The case goes back to 2013 when Shinde joined Beed police as a sub-inspector. He came in contact with the married woman, allegedly lured her into a relationship, and later assaulted her. Even after his transfer to Dharashiv, Shinde reportedly continued to threaten and exploit her. In June and July 2025, the woman lodged a complaint stating that Shinde forced his way into her house, raped her at gunpoint, and assaulted her, leading to pregnancy.

Following the July FIR at Shivajinagar police station, Shinde was booked under charges of rape, assault, and intimidation but remained absconding. The victim’s husband has repeatedly accused police of shielding the officer instead of arresting him.

Friday’s confrontation

The woman had been missing from home for three days, which raised her husband’s suspicions. On spotting her in the car with Shinde, he chased them through Beed city and cornered them near the bus stand. Both Shinde and the woman reportedly had their faces covered at the time. After thrashing the officer, the husband dragged the matter to Shivajinagar police station, where a fresh complaint was filed.

Police inaction questioned

Despite being declared ‘wanted’, Shinde was moving freely in Beed. Shockingly, police on Friday did not arrest him on the spot, instead “settling” the dispute before he managed to flee. Senior officers later claimed they were unaware he was an accused in a pending rape case. The episode has once again raised sharp questions over police impartiality and the alleged protection extended to errant officers.