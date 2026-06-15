Beed Police Invoke MPDA Act Against Habitual Offender; Accused Shifted To Harsul Jail | Sourced

Beed: In a major crackdown on repeat offenders, Beed Police have invoked the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against a habitual criminal and shifted him to Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The accused has been identified as Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Jamal (41), a resident of Islampara. Police described him as a habitual offender whose criminal activities had created fear among local residents and government officials.

According to police, Shaikh Kalim has been involved in several serious offences since 2023. His criminal record includes cases of assault on government servants, criminal intimidation, attempted murder, robbery, and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

Officials said preventive action had earlier been taken against him under Section 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. However, despite the action, he allegedly continued to engage in criminal activities.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Inspector of Police of Peth Beed Police Station and supported by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, District Magistrate Vivek Johnson issued a detention order under the MPDA Act on May 22, 2026.

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The detention order was executed on June 13. As the accused was already in judicial custody, police obtained permission from the court and formally took him into custody before transferring him to Harsul Central Jail under tight security.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and In-Charge SP Chetna Tidke, with officers from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Peth Beed Police Station participating in the action.

Police said the move is part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the district and prevent habitual offenders from disturbing public peace.

SP Kanwat stated that strict action under the MPDA Act will continue against individuals involved in illegal sand mining, the illicit gutka trade, black marketing of essential commodities, and activities that threaten communal harmony or public order.