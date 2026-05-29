Navi Mumbai Police Detain Notorious Drug Trafficker Under PIT NDPS Act In Major Crackdown | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind action by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, a notorious drug trafficker has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and lodged in Yerwada Central Jail, Pune, for one year. The accused has been identified as Rajan Bala Rathod. The action is also only the second such detention carried out in Maharashtra under the stringent law.

The crackdown was initiated as part of the nationwide “Nasha Mukt Bharat” campaign against narcotics trafficking and organized drug networks operating in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Rathod, a resident of Annabhau Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd, is a habitual offender with an extensive criminal background. Police said four offences under the NDPS Act and five other serious crimes, including attempt to murder, assault, and robbery, have been registered against him in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to police, Rathod regularly travelled from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai to sell narcotic substances on a large scale. Considering his repeated involvement in drug-related offences and growing criminal activities, the Navi Mumbai Police submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra Home Department seeking his preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act.

Following approval from the Home Department, Rathod was directly shifted to Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

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Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Shewale, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sachin Gunjal, had directed strict action against repeat drug offenders without leniency.

The operation was executed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmapal Bansode. Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade and Assistant Police Inspectors Devendra Ovhal, Nilesh Dhumal, and Tushar Mane played a key role in the action.

Police officials said the stringent detention has sent a strong message to drug traffickers operating across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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