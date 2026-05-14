Beed Police Conduct Training Programme For Newly Appointed Police Patils | Sourced

Beed: Beed Police organised a guidance and training programme for newly appointed police patils in the district to strengthen village-level policing and improve coordination between local administration and police authorities.

The training session was conducted in an organised manner and focused on explaining the duties, responsibilities, legal powers, and role of police patils in maintaining law and order in villages.

Officials guided participants on crime prevention measures, reporting suspicious activities to police authorities, and supporting the implementation of government schemes at the local level.

Special emphasis was also placed on maintaining social harmony and peace within villages. Participants were trained on how to build trust and cooperation among residents while handling local issues effectively.

The programme also included guidance on disaster management responsibilities, duties during election processes, and measures related to the safety of women and children.

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Addressing the gathering, Navneet Kanwat highlighted the important role played by police patils in strengthening grassroots policing across rural areas.

He urged the newly appointed police patils to perform their duties with honesty, dedication, and responsibility. Kanwat also stressed the need for strong coordination between the police department and village-level administration to maintain effective law and order in the district.

Police officials said the initiative was aimed at creating a more people-centric policing system and improving communication between villagers and law enforcement agencies.

At the end of the programme, the newly appointed police patils expressed their commitment to working together for maintaining peace, safety, and overall development in the Beed district.