Barwani SP Holds Public Outreach Programme In Sendhwa | FP Photos

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani SP Padmavilochan Shukla organised a public dialogue and awareness programme titled “Aapki Baat Police Ke Saath” at Triveni Chowk in Sendhwa, aimed at strengthening ties between the police and citizens.

Senior citizens were honoured with shawls and coconuts for their contribution to society. Meritorious students who topped Class 10 and 12 board examinations were given appreciation certificates. Three members selected for the MP Police under the Abhimanyu team were also felicitated. Representatives of social service organisations, including Aasra Foundation and Subhash Chandra Bose Blood Donation Committee, were recognised for their service.

Active members of the City Security Committee were honoured for assisting the police in maintaining law and order. Women’s kabaddi and men’s cricket teams who participated in the Police Sports Festival were presented T-shirts and caps and inducted into the city security team.

Shukla advised citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud and avoid sharing OTPs or clicking unknown links. He urged people to report fraud on helpline number 1930. A scooter patrol unit has been deployed at Sendhwa police station to enhance women’s safety under the Nirbhaya Raksha Shakti Abhiyan.

He appealed to citizens to strengthen the City Security Committee and report suspicious activities promptly. The programme was anchored by Advocate Narendra Tiwari.