Beed Police Bust Inter-District Bike Theft Gang, Recover 29 Stolen Motorcycles Worth ₹14.9 Lakh | Sourced

Beed: The Beed Local Crime Branch (LCB) has busted an inter-district motorcycle theft gang by arresting two accused and recovering 29 stolen motorcycles worth ₹14.9 lakh. Police said the operation has helped solve at least 15 registered theft cases across several districts.

The action was carried out on the instructions of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat. A special team led by Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Vighne was formed to trace stolen vehicles.

The breakthrough came on July 14 when the LCB team was patrolling Sirasdevi village in Georai taluka. During the patrol, officers spotted a motorcycle without a registration number and stopped the rider for questioning.

The rider was identified as Ganesh Sudam Bahir, a resident of Pandharwadi. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted that the motorcycle was stolen.

Police said Bahir revealed that his associate, Vaibhav Babasaheb Khedkar, a resident of Mahijalgaon in Ahilyanagar district’s Jamkhed taluka, had given him 14 stolen motorcycles to sell. According to investigators, Bahir was promised a commission of ₹5,000 for each motorcycle sold.

The police seized 14 motorcycles of different makes from Bahir’s possession and later arrested Khedkar during a raid at Mahijalgaon.

During interrogation, Khedkar allegedly confessed to stealing 29 motorcycles from Beed, Pune City, Pune Rural, Sangli, Ahilyanagar and Solapur districts.

Police said the recovered motorcycles are collectively valued at around ₹14.9 lakh. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and trace any additional stolen vehicles.