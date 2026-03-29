Beed Police Arrest Fugitive Accused After 35 Years In Dacoity Case | Sourced

Beed: In a significant breakthrough, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Beed police has arrested a fugitive accused who had been absconding for nearly 35 years in connection with a dacoity case.

According to a press release, the operation was carried out as part of a special drive launched by the district police to trace long-pending and absconding accused persons between Mar 21 and Mar 31, 2026.

Acting on the directives of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, the Local Crime Branch intensified efforts to track wanted criminals across the district. Under the supervision of LCB Inspector Shivaji Bantewad, teams were deployed to locate absconders involved in serious offences.

On Mar 27, a team led by Sub-Inspector Mahesh Vighne proceeded to the Kaij sub-division to trace wanted accused persons. During the search, the team received confidential information that Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, a resident of Koregaon in Kaij tehsil, who had been absconding since 1991 in a dacoity case registered at Kaij Police Station under Section 395 of the Indian Penal Code, had recently returned to his residence.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the LCB team laid a trap and successfully apprehended the accused. Police officials said Pawar was also wanted in another case registered in 2018 under Sections 143, 147 and 149 of the IPC.

Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to Kaij Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Chetana Tidke, with the participation of Sub-Inspector Vighne and team members Mahesh Jogdand, Dilip Gite and Ganesh Marade of the LCB.

Police officials described the arrest as a major success in the ongoing campaign against long-absconding offenders in the district.