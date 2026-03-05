Beed: GST Officer Death Case Breakthrough As Prime Accused Pradeep Phate Arrested In Pune After 40 Days | Sourced

Beed: In a major breakthrough in the sensational death case of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer Sachin Narayan Jadhavar, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Beed Police arrested the prime accused, senior officer Pradeep Phate, from Lonikand in Haveli taluka of Pune district on Tuesday. Phate had been absconding for more than 40 days.

Jadhavar had left his home for work on January 16 but did not return. The next day, his body was found under suspicious circumstances inside his car near Kapiladharwadi Cross Road in Beed tehsil, about 16 km away on the Dhule–Solapur National Highway (NH-52). The incident sent shockwaves across the district and the state’s administrative circles.

Initially, the case was treated as a suicide. However, the investigation gained momentum after the victim’s wife, Mayuri Jadhavar, filed a detailed complaint alleging systematic workplace harassment.

According to the FIR, Pradeep Phate, who held additional charge in the department, allegedly misused his position to mentally harass Jadhavar. The complaint states that Phate frequently humiliated him in front of colleagues and pressured him to clear illegal files or extend favours to certain private companies. Unable to cope with the mounting pressure and alleged coercion into unethical practices, Jadhavar reportedly took the extreme step.

After a case was registered on January 23, Phate went underground. His attempt to secure anticipatory bail was rejected by the court, which noted the seriousness of the allegations.

The delay in the arrest triggered public outrage. On February 25, Mayuri Jadhavar and family members staged a hunger strike outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, demanding immediate action.

“Based on technical analysis and human intelligence, our team tracked the accused to Pune. A trap was laid in Lonikand, leading to his successful apprehension,” a senior police official said.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar. A team from the Local Crime Branch, led by Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Vighne, conducted the operation and arrested Phate from the residence of his relatives in Lonikand, where he had been hiding.

Phate is expected to be produced before the court for police custody, as the investigation now shifts focus to the alleged corruption and systemic harassment within the department.