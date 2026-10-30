Beed: Patoda School Faces Allegations Of Decades-Old Appointment Irregularities | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: In a major administrative embarrassment for an educational institution in Patoda tehsil, an alleged racket involving fraudulent appointments and backdated promotions spanning decades has surfaced at the Bhameshwar Shikshan Sanstha.

Taking the matter to the authorities, the society's sitting president, Balasaheb Ghumare, has lodged a formal written complaint with the Education Department, demanding the immediate cancellation of a teacher's appointment and his subsequent elevation to the post of headmaster.

According to the complaint, the alleged irregularities date back to July 2, 1991, when a candidate identified as Haribhagat Kisanrao Bapurao was appointed. The appointment order was signed by Dr Satyawan Yashwant Jadhav, who purportedly acted as the society's secretary. Ghumare contends that Jadhav was merely a general member and held no legal authority or administrative jurisdiction to issue appointment orders on behalf of the institution. Jadhav subsequently authorised Haribhagat's continuation in service and further appointments on June 14, 1992, and June 14, 1993, allegedly in violation of institutional norms.

The controversy deepened in late 2020 when Bhagat was elevated to the post of headmaster.

Ghumare's complaint states that the promotion orders dated October 31, 2020, and November 2, 2020, were issued by Mahadev Deorao Nagargoje. However, Nagargoje had allegedly been stripped of his secretarial powers and removed from office a decade earlier, on September 15, 2010, through a formal resolution endorsed by all executive office-bearers. Despite having been removed from office, Nagargoje allegedly signed the promotion orders without having the legal authority to do so.

Terming the entire chain of recruitment and promotion fraudulent and an act of deliberate misrepresentation before government authorities, the president urged the Education Officer to revoke all approvals granted for Haribhagat's appointment and elevation to the post of headmaster.

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Ghumare warned that if immediate administrative and legal proceedings are not initiated against the individuals involved, he will escalate the matter to higher authorities.