Beed: October Heat Brings Earthen Pots To Wadwani Market Early | AI-generated

Beed: With temperatures rising unusually early this year, earthen pots have begun arriving in large numbers at the local market in Wadwani, signalling an early start to the summer season for potters and traders.

Traditionally, demand for earthen pots picks up in February or March, when summer begins to set in. However, this year, the prolonged hot spell following heavy monsoon rains has pushed up temperatures in October itself, leaving residents struggling with the heat. The early rise in temperatures has also led to a surge in demand for earthen pots, with traders reporting encouraging customer interest.

A large number of pots have already been brought to the Wednesday weekly market in Wadwani for sale. Residents prefer these traditional vessels as a natural and affordable way to keep drinking water cool, while also valuing their perceived health benefits.

Traders said demand for earthen pots, water pitchers and other traditional clay vessels is expected to remain strong this year, as the summer is likely to be prolonged.

“Since we are likely to experience hot weather for eight consecutive months this year, demand for earthen pots, water pitchers and other clayware is expected to be high. However, the availability of water required to prepare the pots has become a major concern because of the impact of the monsoon. As a result, we may have to buy water and arrange for its transportation to continue production,” said Tukaram Itapure, an earthen-pot seller in Wadwani.

The early arrival of earthen pots in the market reflects how changing weather conditions are influencing local trade, even as water scarcity threatens the traditional pottery business.